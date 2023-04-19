Judge: House GOP can question ex-prosecutor about Trump case

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that House Republicans can question a former Manhattan prosecutor about the criminal case against former President Donald Trump. Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil decided Wednesday that there is no legal basis to block the House Judiciary Committee’s subpoena. She rejected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s request for a temporary restraining order and injunction, finding that committee chair Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, issued the subpoena to former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz with valid legislative purpose. Vyskocil is a Trump appointee. She issued her ruling after a hearing in which she peppered lawyers on both sides, asking them to parse thorny issues of sovereignty, separation of powers and Congressional oversight.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

