Connecticut man sentenced to 55 years in manhunt killing

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 26-year old man who used a sword to attack two men in Eastern Connecticut before going on a crime spree that included killing a former classmate and kidnapping a woman before a multistate manhunt was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years in prison. Peter Manfredonia pleaded guilty in February to fatally shooting former high school classmate Nicholas Eisele and kidnapping Eisele’s girlfriend — two days after he had killed one man and wounded another with a sword. Manfredonia has also pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in the sword attack and is scheduled to be sentenced for those crimes on Thursday.

