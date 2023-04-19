Common mistakes, uncommon reactions in 3 separate shootings

In the span of six days, four young people across the U.S. have been shot — one fatally — for making one of the most ordinary mistakes in everyday life: showing up at the wrong place. A man shot and wounded two cheerleaders outside a Texas supermarket Tuesday after one of them said she mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her own. Authorities say a group looking for a friend’s house in upstate New York arrived in the wrong driveway only for one of them to be shot to death Saturday. In Missouri last Thursday, a teen was shot twice after going to the wrong home to pick up his younger brothers.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.