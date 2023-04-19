Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 4:19 pm

Chicago Mayor-elect Johnson pledges ‘smart’ fight on crime

KEYT

By JOHN O’CONNOR
AP Political Writer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Chicago’s mayor-elect is attempting to dispel the often-contentious relationship between the nation’s third-largest city and the rest of Illinois. Brandon Johnson told a joint session of the General Assembly on Wednesday that “there’s more than enough for everybody in the state of Illinois.” Johnson’s victory in the mayor’s race this month provided a welcome boost for progressives. In the capital of Springfield, he played to his fellow Democrats, who hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate. During his visit with the lawmakers, he extolled the “Blue Wall” they’ve built with liberal policies.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content