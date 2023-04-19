Skip to Content
Brazil’s Lula loses 1st minister after images during riot

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has lost his first Cabinet member after surveillance video showed the man present in the presidential palace as rioters trashed the building Jan. 8 while demanding the president’s ouster. Lula’s communications secretariat wrote on Twitter late Wednesday that Gen. Marcos Edson Gonçalves Dias had been replaced as head of the Cabinet of institutional security, which provides security for the president. Images broadcast by CNN Brasil show Dias milling about and opening doors rather than arresting invaders during the uprising.

