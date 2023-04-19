Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan in effect; appeals likely go on

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boys Scouts of America’s $2.4 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan is formally in effect. The plan took effect Wednesday when a federal appeals court denied a request by plan opponents to issue a stay while they pursue challenges to the plan. Opponents are expected to continue to pursue their appeal of the decision. The plan allows the Texas-based Boy Scouts to keep operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children by Scout leaders and volunteers. More than 80,000 men have filed claims.

