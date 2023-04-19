Body recovered from rubble of collapsed NYC parking garage

NEW YORK (AP) — Search crews have recovered a body from the rubble of a collapsed parking garage in New York City. The body was recovered late Wednesday and turned over to the medical examiner’s office. The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released. Crews had been using cranes to pluck cars one by one from the fallen parking garage as work continued to recover a garage worker who was presumed dead under tons of concrete. City building inspectors are still trying to pinpoint a cause for the structure’s implosion Tuesday afternoon, and the Manhattan district attorney is investigating.

