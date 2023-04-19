Bengals’ Joe Mixon pleads not guilty to menacing charge

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing. The count stems from allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati earlier this year. Mixon made his initial court appearance Wednesday. Bond was set at $10,000. He has been ordered to have no contact with the woman. A warrant for Mixon was initially issued in February but was dismissed the next day. Cincinnati police announced April 7 that they had refiled the charge “following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process” but did not provide further details.

