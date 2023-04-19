Murder charges for 2 teens in Alabama Sweet 16 shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama investigators say two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed four young people at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party. District Attorney Mike Segrest said Wednesday that the pair would be charged as adults. That’s automatically required in Alabama for anyone 16 or older charged with murder. The district attorney gave their names as 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough, both of Tuskegee. Saturday’s violence shocked Dadeville, a sleepy town of 3,200 which is about 45 minutes from Tuskegee. Another 32 people were wounded and Segrest said four are still in critical condition.

