Abortion, drug trafficking discussed at Kentucky GOP debate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Four Republican gubernatorial hopefuls have squared off in a debate coming less than a month before Kentucky’s primary election. The debate took place Wednesday on Kentucky Sports Radio. Kelly Craft pressed for the death penalty for drug traffickers tied to fatal overdoses. Ryan Quarles defended the state’s abortion ban. Craft continued her tough talk on combating illegal drugs flowing into the state. She blames the problem on policies along the nation’s Southern border. Quarles didn’t budge from Kentucky’s current abortion law. The law includes prohibiting abortions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. They joined state Auditor Mike Harmon and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck at the debate.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press

