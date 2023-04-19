9 men trying to enter US from Canada treated for exposure

WARROAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have rescued nine men who entered the United States illegally from Canada and were found in a sub-freezing Minnesota bog. The U.S. Border Patrol says the nine, ranging in age from 19 to 46, were found Tuesday near Warroad, a few miles south of the Canadian border. The men were treated for exposure and seven were taken into immigration custody. Two others are still being treated. Last year, four members of a family from India, including two children ages 3 and 11, died while trying to walk to the Minnesota-North Dakota border from Canada during a blizzard.

