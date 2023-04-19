2nd abortion regulation bill vetoed by Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed anti-abortion legislation in Kansas. The legislation would require clinics to tell patients that a medication abortion can be stopped. The bill is part of efforts by Republican legislators to impose new restrictions despite a decisive statewide vote last year affirming abortion rights. Kelly vetoed the measure Wednesday. Lawmakers are expected to try to override the veto in a vote later this month. Abortion opponents have promoted the “reversal” method for over 15 years and say patients have a right to know about it. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology says there is no scientific evidence that it even works.

