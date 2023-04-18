Teen pleads guilty in Iowa teacher’s beating death

One of two Iowa teenagers who are charged in the beating death of an Iowa high school teacher has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Willard Miller changed his plea to guilty Tuesday morning. He admitted he served as a lookout while prosecutors say Jeremy Goodale beat their Spanish teacher, 66-year-old Nohema Graber. Prosecutors said the evidence shows both teens struck Graber with a bat. Miller admitted helping plan and carry out the killing but denied hitting Graber. Investigators say the attack was possibly regarding a dispute over grades. Prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence between 30 years and life in prison as part of the agreement with Miller.

