German police say at least 4 severely injured in gym attack

BERLIN (AP) — German police say at least four people have been severely injured in an attack at a gym in the western city of Duisburg. Tuesday evening’s incident occurred in the old city of Duisburg and police asked residents to stay at home and avoid the area. “According to current information, one person has injured other people with an object” at a gym, Duisburg police tweeted. “The situation is currently still confusing.” Police later said that a “stabbing or cutting weapon” was used in the attack, but did not give any further details. The attacker appeared to remain on the loose, German news agency dpa reported.

