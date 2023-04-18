Police in Argentina’s capital to start using stun guns

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The opposition-run city of Buenos Aires has announced that its police will start using stun guns. That matches a similar move at Argentina’s national level, as officials throughout the country seek to address an election year preoccupation with crime. City safety official Eugenio Burzaco says the Argentinian capital will import 150 Tasers in the coming weeks, and officers will start using them in June or July once they have been appropriately trained. The use of stun guns is widespread among police agencies in many other countries, including the United States and Brazil. In Argentina, human rights groups have raised concerns that their less-than-lethal label opens the door to police officers using them indiscriminately.

