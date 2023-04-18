Michelle Yeoh seeks new challenges after Oscar win

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Michelle Yeoh says she is looking for new challenges including as a producer, as she credited perseverance, hard work and passion for her historic Oscar win last month. Yeoh became the first Asian to win the Academy Award for best actress Oscar for her performance as a laundromat owner in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Back in Malaysia to celebrate her mother’s birthday, Yeoh said Tuesday she felt a sense of relief after clinching the award. She says it’s been a roller coaster ride of “not knowing, wanting, hoping, wishing.” She says there were far too few representations of Asians in the Oscar and her victory was a “beacon of hope” to Asian women.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.