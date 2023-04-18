Skip to Content
Kim says North Korea’s 1st spy satellite is ready for launch

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his first military spy satellite is ready for launch. Establishing a surveillance system in space is one of Kim’s key military objectives. State media Wednesday quoted Kim as saying satellites were necessary for North Korea to “use pre-emptive military force when the situation demands.” That refers to the North’s escalatory nuclear doctrine, which authorizes pre-emptive nuclear strikes. Kim said serious security threats are posed by his rivals’ military drills. The United States and South Korea have been expanding combined drills to beef up their deterrence as North Korea escalates its weapons activities. North Korea has sent satellites into space before, but experts question whether it has sophisticated cameras capable of spying.

