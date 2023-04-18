Kentucky gov candidate backs some Medicaid work requirements

Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron says he supports creating a work requirement for some able-bodied Kentucky adults receiving Medicaid health coverage. His comments reignite an issue from the governor’s race four years ago. Cameron, who is currently the state attorney general, raised the issue at a GOP candidates’ forum Tuesday in Paducah. He pledged that if elected in November, he will request federal permission to impose work rules for some Medicaid recipients. He’s seeking to reinstate a requirement that has run into resistance from the courts and President Joe Biden’s administration. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear rescinded a previous attempt to impose work requirements on some Medicaid recipients.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press

