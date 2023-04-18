Indiana Senate approves handgun training fund for teachers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state Senators have advanced a bill that would make state funding available for teachers seeking firearm training, a move critics say could increase the number of guns in school to the detriment of students. The 42-8 vote Tuesday comes after a National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis, and the second anniversary of a mass shooting in the city that killed nine people. State law currently allows school districts to permit teachers to be armed, but no training is mandated. Efforts by Indiana lawmakers to offer additional training failed in recent years amid opposition from both gun-rights advocates and gun-control proponents.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS Associated Press/Report for America

