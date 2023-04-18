Hamlin says blow to chest caused cardiac arrest on field

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin says his doctors have concluded a hit to the chest caused his heart to stop after a tackle in January. The extremely rare condition occurs when a severe blow to the chest causes the heart to quiver and stop pumping blood efficiently, leading to sudden cardiac arrest. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field and hospitalized for more than a week. On Tuesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Hamlin was cleared to play after meeting with a third and final specialist last week. Hamlin told reporters that the doctors all agreed his cardiac arrest was due to a blow.

By The Associated Press

