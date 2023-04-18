EU lawmakers green-light visa free travel for Kosovo

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers have given the green light for citizens from Kosovo to travel freely in Europe without visas from next year. It means that Kosovo’s citizens will be able to travel in Europe’s 27-nation passport-free area for periods of up to 90 days every six months. The so-called Schengen area includes most EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Citizens in those countries will be able to visit Kosovo without visas too. Dutch Socialist lawmaker Thijs Reuten chaperoned the process through the European Parliament. He says that Tuesday’s move is “an important foundation for the future and ever-closer cooperation between the EU and Kosovo.”

