Activists demand police reform after Jayland Walker decision
By PATRICK ORSAGOS and JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Social justice activists are calling for police reforms and marching through the streets of Akron, Ohio, a day after a grand jury declined to indict eight police officers in the shooting of Jayland Walker. The 25-year-old Black man was shot 46 times in a barrage of gunfire that lasted just under seven seconds after he jumped out of his still-moving car and ran from police. A state investigation found that Walker fired at least one round while he was in his car. On Tuesday, Walker’s mother and sister led the protest through Akron while marchers followed behind.