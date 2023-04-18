21 dead in Beijing hospital fire, dozens evacuated

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say 21 people have died in a fire at a Beijing hospital that forced the evacuation of dozens of patients. They say staff removed 71 patients after the fire broke out Tuesday in the inpatient department of Beijing Changfeng Hospital. Videos of the fire circulating on social media show black smoke billowing out of the building, with some people sitting on outdoor air-conditioning units. People are also seen climbing out of the windows of the building with what appears to be makeshift rope made out of bedsheets to escape from the hospital. The fire has been extinguished and rescue work has been completed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

