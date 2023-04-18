1st Black chief judge for New York state confirmed

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Senate confirmed Rowan Wilson as the state’s first Black chief judge. The vote Tuesday comes two months after lawmakers dealt Gov. Kathy Hochul a political defeat by rejecting her initial nominee for the top court post. Wilson has been an associate judge of the Court of Appeals since 2017. Hochul tapped him earlier this month to lead the seven-member high court and oversee the state’s judicial system. The confirmation vote ends months of conflict between Hochul and her fellow Democrats in control of the Senate over the direction of the court.

