US, Japan to mark friendship with cherry tree at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Japan are marking their friendship with a new cherry tree at the White House. First lady Jill Biden and Yuko Kishida, the Japanese prime minister’s wife, were doing the honors on Monday after a private lunch. The Japanese embassy says Kishida is on a rare solo visit to the U.S. and was invited by Biden. The White House says the new sapling is a Yoshino cherry tree that was grown from a cutting from a cherry tree that was planted at the White House in July 2017. The White House says there are 23 cherry trees on the grounds.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.