Sunak investigated in UK over possible undeclared interest

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under investigation over allegations he failed to disclose shares his wife owns in a child care business that stands to benefit from his government’s budget. Parliament’s independent watchdog opened an inquiry last week for possible violations of a code of conduct that requires members to be “open and frank” in declaring relevant interests. A spokesperson for Sunak says he has made the necessary disclosure as a government minister and not through Parliament. The investigation centers around the government’s plan announced last month that would include a massive expansion of free child care. Sunak’s wife owns shares in a company that may benefit.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.