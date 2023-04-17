South Carolina trooper shot in face during traffic stop

BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina trooper was shot in the face over the weekend after stopping a vehicle for speeding. The Highway Patrol says the trooper’s condition is not life threatening and he is recovering in a hospital. They say the driver eventually crashed into a house while being chased by a second trooper. Authorities haven’t released the driver’s identity or condition, or said whether anyone in the house was hurt. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier was shot in the right side of the face about 3:30 a.m. Sunday after stopping the vehicle for going more than 20 mph over the speed limit on U.S. Highway 78 in Bamberg County.

