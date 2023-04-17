Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 4:58 pm

Mexico searches for 3 missing US sailors with plane, ships

KEYT

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Navy said Monday it is using ships and a plane to search for three Americans who went missing along with their sailboat off Mexico’s northern Pacific coast.

The Navy said it is using four patrol boats and a twin-engine prop airplane to search the area, but apparently no sign of the missing people has turned up yet.

The three Americans were aboard the 44-foot (13.5 meter) sailing vessel “Ocean Bound.” The U.S. Coast Guard gave their names as Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien, and William Gross.

They have not been heard from since April 4, when they were near the Pacific coast port of Mazatlán, Mexico. The three had planned to stop for supplies in the Baja town of Cabo San Lucas, before proceeding to San Diego.

However, the Coast Guard said marinas in Baja California have not reported seeing the vessel.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content