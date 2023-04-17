Mexico president slams US ‘spying’ after traffickers charged

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has lashed out at what he called U.S. “spying” and “interference” in Mexico, days after U.S. prosecutors announced charges against the Sinaloa cartel for smuggling massive amounts of fentanyl into the United States. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested Monday the case had been built on information gathered by U.S. agents in Mexico. López Obrador said “foreign agents cannot be in Mexico,” and called the Sinaloa investigation “abusive, arrogant interference that should not be accepted under any circumstances.” A former DEA agent called the president’s comments unjustified. Much of the U.S. case appears to come from suspects caught trafficking fentanyl in the United States.

