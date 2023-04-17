Man who killed Washington police officer gets life sentence
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The man who fatally shot a Washington police officer last year has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Daily Herald reports 51-year-old Richard Rotter apologized during his sentencing Monday for killing 41-year-old Everett police officer Dan Rocha in a Starbucks parking lot. Rocha was trying to arrest him on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm in Everett, about 30 miles north of Seattle. Rocha was shot in the head on March 25, 2022. Prosecutors said Rotter was moving guns between two cars before Rocha confronted him. Earlier this month, a jury found Rotter guilty of aggravated first-degree murder.