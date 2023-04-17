Lincoln Center to hold 2nd Summer for the City festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Lincoln Center will hold its second straight Summer for the City festival that puts a greater emphasis on diverse offerings while still including classical music programs. The large disco ball and dance floor that marked the first festival last summer will return. Lincoln Center said Monday that the festival will run from June 14 to Aug. 12 and currently is set to include 193 events, including 50 on the plaza dance floor, 37 in Damrosch Park and 30 in David Geffen Hall, which reopened last October. The speakeasy that opened in a driveway last summer will more than double in size.

