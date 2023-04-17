Skip to Content
Inquiry continues in Alabama shooting that killed 4, hurt 28

By KIM CHANDLER and JEFF AMY
Associated Press

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials are identifying the four people who were killed in a weekend shooting at a teenager’s birthday party that also injured 28. Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox identified the victims Monday as 19-year-old Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins, 23-year-old Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 18-year-old Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell and 17-year-old Shaunkivia Nicole “Keke” Smith. The Saturday night shooting took place at a birthday party for Dowdell’s sister at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville. It’s not clear how many of the 28 injured were shot.

The Associated Press

