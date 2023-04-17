CBC ‘pausing’ Twitter after ‘government-funded media’ label

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation says it is pausing Twitter after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk stamped CBC’s account with a label the public broadcaster says is intended to undermine its credibility. Twitter labelled CBC/Radio-Canada “government-funded media.” That’s the same label that prompted National Public Radio in the U.S. to similarly quit Twitter last Wednesday. CBC has sent a letter to Twitter asking the company to re-examine the designation.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.