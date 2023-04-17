Authorities: Suspect arrested in killing of Oregon policeman

ONTARIO, Oregon (AP) — Prosecutors say a man suspected of killing an eastern Oregon reserve police officer after a car chase has been arrested. The Malheur County District Attorney’s office on Monday confirmed the arrest. Nyssa Police Officer Joseph Johnson died Saturday after the shooting night. Johnson did not return fire. The suspect fled and Johnson was found dead in his car when sheriff’s officers and medical workers arrived. The suspect has not been charged. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney. Johnson is survived by a wife and two children.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.