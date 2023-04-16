Traffic collision kills 7 police officers in Pakistan’s SW

Skip to Content
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say a traffic collision in the southwest killed seven officers as they were returning to their hometowns for the Eid holidays. The policemen died at the scene of the crash on a national highway in the Khuzdar area of Baluchistan province on Saturday night. In a separate incident, an intense shootout during a raid in Pakistan’s northwest killed two soldiers and eight militants, according to the army. The country is seeing a rise in militant attacks since the end of a cease-fire last November between the banned group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the government.

