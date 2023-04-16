4 people are killed and others are injured after a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama

By Alex Medeiros, Holly Yan, Joe Sutton and Chris Boyette, CNN

A mass shooting left four people dead and others injured in downtown Dadeville, Alabama, state officials said.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

CNN has reached out to the mayor of Dadeville and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office and county coroner for more details.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement to CNN.

“Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.”

Dadeville, population 3,000, is about 45 miles northeast of Montgomery.

The Alabama shooting happened the same day that shots were fired into a crowd at a park in Louisville, Kentucky. Two people were killed and four others were wounded.

The US has suffered at least 162 mass shootings in the first 15 weeks of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive. That’s an average of more than 1.5 mass shootings every day so far this year.

The archive defines mass shootings as those in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.

