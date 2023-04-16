Evacuation order lifted in area near Indiana plastics fire

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Indiana lifted a dayslong evacuation order Sunday for an area near a plastics fire after they said it was determined air quality and other environmental concerns were safe. Wayne County Emergency Management lifted the order for people within a half-mile (1 kilometer) radius of the fire scene after consulting with state, federal and local health officials. The testing of air debris will continue. At least 1,500 people live in the evacuation zone, although it’s not known how many residents obeyed the call to evacuate after the fire began Tuesday. Tons of recycled plastic stored for resale caught fire. The site is in Richmond, about 70 miles (115 kilometers) east of Indianapolis, near the Ohio border.

