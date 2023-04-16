10 people returning from a funeral die in Kenya bus crash

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police say at least 10 people died when the bus they were traveling in left the road and rolled several times in southern Kenya. The passengers were on their way back to the coastal city of Mombasa after attending a funeral in the Mwatate area, Taita Taveta County, on Saturday evening. Mwatate Police Chief Morris Okul told The Associated Press that the driver of the bus survived and was hospitalized in critical condition. He blamed the accident on a brake failure, but the inspector general of police said the driver may have been coasting and lost control.

