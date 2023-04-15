Women’s World Cup trophy gets quick, guarded visit in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy got a whirlwind visit to Haiti, but instead of being feted with a parade like in other countries it was only displayed during a small ceremony because of the country’s unrelenting violence. The trophy on Saturday was surrounded by Haitian authorities, mostly men and a handful of women, including the goalkeeper of the national soccer team and the president of the women’s soccer federation. The trophy has special significance in Haiti now because its women’s team qualified in February for the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals for the first time in the country’s history. But with more than half of Haiti’s capital controlled by gangs, the trophy was escorted by police through a back gate of the airport to a nearby hotel for a brief presentation.

