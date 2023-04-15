Sustained firing heard in Sudanese capital amid tensions

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sustained firing has been heard in the Sudanese capital amid tensions between the military and the powerful paramilitary forces. The firing on Saturday morning could be heard in a number of areas, including central Khartoum and the neighbourhood of Bahri. Tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces, have escalated in recent months and have forced a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country’s democratic transition.

