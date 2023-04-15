Macron’s unpopular pension plan enacted into French law

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise France’s retirement age from 62 to 64 has been enacted into law. Macron’s signature and publication in the Official Journal of the French Republic allowed the law to enter into force on Saturday. A French government spokesperson says the authorized changes will start being implemented in September. On Friday, the country’s top constitutional body rejected some previsions of the government’s pension legislation but approved the higher minimum retirement age. Spontaneous demonstrations took place in Paris and across the country following the council’s ruling. France’s main labor unions have vowed to get the plan withdrawn. They called another mass protest on May 1, which is International Workers’ Day.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.