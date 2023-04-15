Japan auteur Kitano’s latest samurai film headed to Cannes

TOKYO (AP) — Takeshi Kitano’s new film, premiering at the Cannes Film Festival next month, is a samurai story without heroes, mercilessly portraying human greed, betrayal and cruelty. Kitano, awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for his “Hana-Bi” in 1997, wanted to make a different kind of period piece in “Kubi,” or “neck,” a reference to traditional Japanese beheadings. The story features a 16th-century feud centered around Oda Nobunaga, a powerful warlord _ well known in Japan but not as familiar for overseas audiences. But the Shakespearean intrigues are familiar enough. The battle scenes evoke Akira Kurosawa classics like “Seven Samurai.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.