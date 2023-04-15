Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire has swept through an apartment building in an older neighborhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 16 people and injuring another nine. The state-linked newspaper The National cited a statement Sunday from Dubai Civil Defense provided by the city-state’s Dubai Media Office for the death toll. It said the blaze happened Saturday in Dubai’s Al Ras neighborhood, a tightly knit warren of streets and alleys home to one of its oldest neighborhoods. Al Ras is also home to the Dubai Spice Market, a major tourist attraction near the Dubai Creek. Authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

