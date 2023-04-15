Ferry runs aground near Seattle; no injuries reported

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say a passenger ferry carrying hundreds of people has run aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle, but there are no immediate reports of injuries or contamination. Washington State Ferries says via Twitter that the vessel Walla Walla ran aground in Rich Passage around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. It was traveling from Bremerton to Seattle at the time. The agency says “initial indications are the vessel suffered a generator failure.” Ferries spokesperson Diane Rhodes says there were 596 passengers and 15 crew members aboard. The agency says one passenger had a medical emergency unrelated to the grounding and it worked with the Coast Guard to evacuate the person.

