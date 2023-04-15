Brewers’ Woodruff has shoulder strain, will be out longer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brandon Woodruff of the Milwaukee Brewers has a strain in his right shoulder and will be sidelined longer than originally thought, manager Craig Counsell said Saturday.

Woodruff was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with what the team said was inflammation. He had an MRI that revealed a strain under his scapula.

Counsell said Woodruff won’t do any throwing until the Brewers return from a road trip that concludes Wednesday at Seattle. Woodruff, an All-Star in 2019 and 2021, is 0-1 with a 0.79 ERA in two starts.

“We’ll have the doctors re-examine him when we get back home and hopefully start to nail down a rehab progression and timeline,” Counsell said. “It’s going to be longer than two weeks obviously now. We all want to know and Woody wants to know.

“This is a muscle strain. The subscap strains are a little tricky so we’ve got to get him symptom-free and make sure as we start throwing again that nothing flares up,” Counsell added.

