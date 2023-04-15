AP PHOTOS: Behind the scenes as Macron visits China
By THIBAULT CAMUS
Associated Press
Between the highly choreographed handshakes and scripted meetings, an Associated Press photojournalist who covered French President Emmanuel’s trip to China wanted to capture the moments surrounding the orchestrated diplomacy. The less spectacular subjects he found while trying to show the other side of the story included security guards in dark green uniforms marching on pavements, young students excitedly pulling up smart phones and a lone woman cleaning the red carpet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing before Macron’s arrival.