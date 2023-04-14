Spain: Court releases man charged with sending letter bombs

MADRID (AP) — A magistrate in Spain has ordered the conditional release of a 74-year-old man charged with terrorism for sending six letters containing explosives to high-profile diplomatic and government targets. The National Court magistrate said Friday that Pompeyo González Pascual must appear before court each week, relinquish his passport and remain in Spain. He was arrested in January for allegedly sending letter bombs to Spain’s prime minister and to the U.S. and Ukrainian embassies in Madrid late last year. An employee at the Ukrainian Embassy was slightly injured while handling one of the letters. In deciding to release González Pascual, the court concluded there was no indication he might commit more offenses.

