Pakistani police: 3 children killed while playing with bomb

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say three children were killed while playing with an unexploded bomb at an abandoned house in the country’s southwest, near the Afghan border. The police say the explosion on Friday happened in the border town of Chaman in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province. A police official says Afghan refugees had previously lived in the house and that it was unclear how the bomb got there. Several children are killed every year by unexploded ordnance and land mines left from years of fighting and conflicts in the region and elsewhere in Pakistan. The country is still hosting at least 1.3 million Afghan refugees who fled their country because of violence at home in recent decades.

