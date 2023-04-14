Pakistan arrests woman for claiming to be Islam’s prophet

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they have arrested a Muslim woman in the country’s eastern Punjab province on blasphemy charges for allegedly claiming to be an Islamic prophet. Under Pakistani laws, a blasphemy charge carries the death sentence. A senior police official says the woman was arrested from her home on Friday, along with two other people, in the city of Faisalabad. Police say her arrest came shortly after a mob started gathering outside her house demanding that she be lynched after news spread of her alleged claims of prophethood. Police say the woman will be brought before a judge to face her blasphemy charge.

