Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 1:25 pm

Pakistan arrests woman for claiming to be Islam’s prophet

KEYT

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they have arrested a Muslim woman in the country’s eastern Punjab province on blasphemy charges for allegedly claiming to be an Islamic prophet. Under Pakistani laws, a blasphemy charge carries the death sentence. A senior police official says the woman was arrested from her home on Friday, along with two other people, in the city of Faisalabad. Police say her arrest came shortly after a mob started gathering outside her house demanding that she be lynched after news spread of her alleged claims of prophethood. Police say the woman will be brought before a judge to face her blasphemy charge.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content