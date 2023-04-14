Leak suspect yearned to join military but then regretted it

DIGHTON, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified documents that have caused an international uproar had set his sights on joining the military from an early age. But more recently he had expressed disillusionment about having enlisted. Two of his former classmates told The Boston Globe that Teixeira revered the military and showed an early interest in joining, and was especially focused in the history of war and weapons. But a member of an online chat group with Teixeira, who spoke to AP but declined to give his name, said Teixeira often expressed regret about joining the military.

